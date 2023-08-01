Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Linker Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Linker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 3.5% of Linker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Linker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.06. 811,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.27. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The firm has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

