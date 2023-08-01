Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $99.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ACHC has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

ACHC traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.25. 274,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.93. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.