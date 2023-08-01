abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 915,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 385,290 shares.The stock last traded at $21.31 and had previously closed at $21.50.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

