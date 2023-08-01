AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,984,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,240,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.16. 1,178,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.