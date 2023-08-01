AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Waycross Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 4.2% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.54. 4,373,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,020,478. The company has a market cap of $262.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.89 and its 200-day moving average is $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.