774,076 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 774,076 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE DB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. 884,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,297. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

