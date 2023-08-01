4,695,633 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,695,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,659,000. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 55.90% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,615. The company has a market cap of $202.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

