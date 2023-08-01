4,289 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Acquired by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 116,619 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 255.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,834 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 303,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 48,971 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VYMI stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,490. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $1.187 dividend. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

