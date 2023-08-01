40,913 Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.13% of John Bean Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.95. The company had a trading volume of 94,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,192. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

About John Bean Technologies

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.