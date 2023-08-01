3,597 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Chevron Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,046,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.48. The company has a market capitalization of $310.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.