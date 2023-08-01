209,454 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 209,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Aramark at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Aramark by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Aramark Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 378,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. Aramark has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ARMK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

