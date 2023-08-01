17,690 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $46,878,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,184,000 after buying an additional 442,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,927,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,510,000 after buying an additional 230,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,973,000 after purchasing an additional 225,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 389,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

