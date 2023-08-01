1,461 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Cadence Bank raised its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture Trading Up 0.7 %

Accenture stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,229. The stock has a market cap of $211.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.