14,606 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Purchased by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Physicians Realty Trust accounts for about 0.2% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,545,000 after buying an additional 59,564 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,649,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,055 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,766,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 289,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,759,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,381 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,804. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 209.09%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

