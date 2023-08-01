102,170 Shares in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 102,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Roivant Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ ROIV traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. 1,707,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,377. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $2,025,637.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,919.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $2,025,637.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,112.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,783,219 shares of company stock valued at $136,590,205. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
