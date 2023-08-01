100,000 Shares in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.29% of bleuacacia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLEU. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of bleuacacia by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in bleuacacia by 17,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bleuacacia Stock Performance

BLEU stock remained flat at $10.31 during trading on Tuesday. bleuacacia ltd has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

