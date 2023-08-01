1,000 Shares in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Bought by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,921,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Portillo’s by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 383,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Portillo’s by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Portillo’s by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Portillo’s by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 298,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $942,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

PTLO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,961. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.01. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.