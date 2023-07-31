Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $90.00

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.21), with a volume of 43801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.22).

Zytronic Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Zytronic

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.

