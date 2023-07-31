ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-$1.235 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.24-$0.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.57. 8,487,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,090,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,325,700 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

