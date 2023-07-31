Zazove Associates LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW)

Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUMBW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,855 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC’s holdings in Rumble were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Rumble Stock Performance

Shares of RUMBW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,677. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. Rumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.63.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

