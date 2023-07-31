Zazove Associates LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 290,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $971,832,000,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 407.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMF traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $7.54. 51,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,166. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

