Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 3.5%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.39. Approximately 61,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 649,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.21 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 177.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after buying an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $32,784,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $43,068,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zai Lab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after buying an additional 923,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

