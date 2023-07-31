Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.70

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 1026070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Xiao-I Trading Up 19.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

