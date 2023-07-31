Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

