WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $182.38

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$182.38 and last traded at C$181.82, with a volume of 57816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$181.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$187.80.

WSP Global Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$174.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$173.67. The stock has a market cap of C$22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global Inc. will post 6.6296707 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.43%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

