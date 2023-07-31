Wrapped Cardano Price Down 21.4% This Week (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $10.96 billion and approximately $10,538.57 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Cardano alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,030,277,986 coins and its circulating supply is 35,007,300,121 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,030,277,985.671 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.41487546 USD and is up 33.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,621.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.