Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.42

Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.42 and last traded at $74.86, with a volume of 9765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In related news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,444 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $2,385,931.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Worthington Industries news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,454,845.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $2,385,931.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,311 shares of company stock worth $6,649,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after buying an additional 526,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 307,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $14,999,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,744,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,243,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,514,000 after buying an additional 121,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

