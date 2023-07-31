Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.

WWD traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.38. 443,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,037. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $121.85.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.88.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 46.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

