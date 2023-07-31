Wintrust Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:WTFCM)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFCM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.95. 9,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,599. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.