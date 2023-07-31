Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stake Decreased by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,486 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up about 3.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $411,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,426,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,754.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 534,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11,598.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,796,000 after buying an additional 481,563 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,241,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 359.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 192,935 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW traded up $2.15 on Monday, reaching $211.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.50. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $197.30 and a 12-month high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.