Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Short Interest Up 15.9% in July

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE:WHR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,628. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average is $140.90. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 100,013.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,648,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13,571.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,715 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,816 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

