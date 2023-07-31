Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CFO James W. Peters Sells 6,000 Shares

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.26. 1,806,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.90. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $178.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

