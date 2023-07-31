Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) CEO Marc R. Bitzer Sells 20,000 Shares

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.26. 1,806,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,566. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.55 and a 200 day moving average of $140.90.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.