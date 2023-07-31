Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW) Shares Sold by Zazove Associates LLC

Zazove Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,596 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC’s holdings in Westrock Coffee were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WESTW traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $2.94. 3,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC roasts, produces, and distributes coffee. It offers coffee and tea; coffee accessories, such as creamer and sugar; and brewing equipment and dispensers. It also offers coffee containers, various blends, ceramic and travel mugs, burlap totes, T-shirts, elephant hoodies, and retro box hoodies.

