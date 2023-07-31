Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WU has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Union from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.46.

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Western Union has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Western Union by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

