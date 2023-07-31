West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.65-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.65-7.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $350.00.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $10.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $365.46. 499,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,806. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.64. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $389.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.58%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,210,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $237,367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,246,000 after purchasing an additional 359,021 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

