Wells Fargo & Company Trims Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Target Price to $2,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,280.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,139.72.

CMG stock opened at $1,912.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,068.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,835.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,269 shares of company stock worth $4,758,206. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

