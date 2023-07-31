Wells Fargo & Company Raises Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $94.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITGR stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.04. 53,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,113. Integer has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18.

Insider Activity at Integer

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.05 million. Research analysts predict that Integer will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Integer by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after buying an additional 291,616 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,236,000 after buying an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.