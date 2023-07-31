Wedbush Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has $185.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $240.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wingstop from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.94.
Wingstop Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of WING stock opened at $164.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.84. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $108.34 and a 12 month high of $223.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.57.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Wingstop
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
