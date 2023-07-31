Wealthquest Corp Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

V traded up $2.05 on Monday, hitting $237.80. 1,097,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,274,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.