Wealth Effects LLC Reduces Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,975 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. 3D Systems accounts for 1.2% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Price Performance

NYSE:DDD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.81. 434,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $121.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

In other 3D Systems news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $74,517.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Profile

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.