Wealth Effects LLC Makes New Investment in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Wealth Effects LLC owned about 0.12% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

TSL traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $19.83. 48,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,499. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of -4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68.

About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

