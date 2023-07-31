Wealth Effects LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.04. 10,403,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,956,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $255.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

