Wealth Effects LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after purchasing an additional 199,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,078 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMT traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.94. 541,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.39. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.