Wealth Effects LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned about 0.08% of Pitney Bowes worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 57.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 33.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 143,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,937 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 140,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PBI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.91. 204,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.71 million, a PE ratio of 78.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.17. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $834.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 400.08%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

