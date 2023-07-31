Wealth Effects LLC Has $450,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 151.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,908,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2,635.4% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $451.72. 635,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,007. The company has a market capitalization of $428.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 746,556 shares of company stock valued at $334,342,879. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

