Wealth Effects LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BST. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 578.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 83,478 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BST traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,744. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

