Wealth Effects LLC Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.27. 1,258,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

