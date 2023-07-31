Wealth Effects LLC Acquires 17,550 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. indie Semiconductor accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealth Effects LLC owned approximately 0.10% of indie Semiconductor worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,585 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,293 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after buying an additional 1,556,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 1,238,514 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $201,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $281,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,690 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 2.2 %

INDI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.38. 366,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,877. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.