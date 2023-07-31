Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $162.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.78. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

